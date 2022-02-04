Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.00

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 143.35 ($1.93), with a volume of 181066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.96).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROO. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 295 ($3.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 244 ($3.28) to GBX 247 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 331.40 ($4.46).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 277.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £1,929,967.74 ($2,594,740.17). Insiders have sold 772,814 shares of company stock worth $208,396,655 in the last 90 days.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

