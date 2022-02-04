Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $12.77

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $13.44. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 1,334 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

