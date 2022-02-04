Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,628 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $117.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

