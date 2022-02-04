Deutsche Bank AG Has $215,000 Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of EZCORP worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after buying an additional 199,277 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of EZPW opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

