Deutsche Bank AG Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,267 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Absolute Software by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Absolute Software by 35.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the second quarter worth about $188,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

ABST opened at $7.71 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.07 million, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

