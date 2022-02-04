Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) by 124.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,675,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,097,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

ALKT opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.