Deutsche Bank AG Sells 24,951 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,951 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shift Technologies by 471.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 146,508 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

