Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $12.74 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,117. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

