Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($206.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €164.33 ($184.64).

DB1 stock opened at €154.35 ($173.43) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €147.61 and a 200-day moving average of €146.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €130.10 ($146.18) and a 12 month high of €163.35 ($183.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

