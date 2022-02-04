Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DXT. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$553.13 million and a PE ratio of 27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$9.46.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

