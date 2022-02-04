DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DHT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,322. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Quilter Plc grew its stake in DHT by 10.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 19.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

