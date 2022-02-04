DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Short Interest Update

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,590,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 72,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DiDi Global stock traded down 0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,283,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DiDi Global has a twelve month low of 3.50 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.50.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiDi Global by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

