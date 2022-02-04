Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $709.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. boosted their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.