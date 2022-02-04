DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce sales of $244.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.07 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,246.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.90.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

