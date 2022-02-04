DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNP opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

