Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by 35.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,767. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.36 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

