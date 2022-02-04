Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 221.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Dollar General worth $69,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $205.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average is $222.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

