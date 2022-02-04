Dollarcoin (DLC) Hits Market Cap of $26,478.58

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 94.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded up 92.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $26,478.58 and $4.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.00 or 0.00741497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00231967 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00024775 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

