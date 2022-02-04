Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,007 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.61% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFIN stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.00. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

