Doximity, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Doximity in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Doximity’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $45.70 on Friday. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Doximity by 898.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $37,115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $3,209,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

