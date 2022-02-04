Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth $103,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,999,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 136,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 9.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGNU stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

