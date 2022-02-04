Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.12

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $14.72. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 83,795 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.