Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 141,788 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 141,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $4,966,833.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.08 per share, with a total value of $718,966.16.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

NYSE WRBY opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,453,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRBY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

