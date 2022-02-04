Dvision Network (DVI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $201.47 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $201.47 million and $1.29 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00114466 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,296,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.