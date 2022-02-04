DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01, RTT News reports. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

