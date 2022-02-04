DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.69, but opened at $32.49. DXC Technology shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 8,731 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32.
About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
