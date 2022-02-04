DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.69, but opened at $32.49. DXC Technology shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 8,731 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,466,000 after purchasing an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

