Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post $5.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $5.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $13.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.68 million, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $31.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,157. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.