Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

