Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Loop Capital

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

