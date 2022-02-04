Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DT. Barclays lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. upped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.92.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.14, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.