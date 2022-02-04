e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY22 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.54. 1,013,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

