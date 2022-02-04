e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 2.5% on Strong Earnings

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 2,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.