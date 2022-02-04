East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 27.5% in January

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $52,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.64%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

