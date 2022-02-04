Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
