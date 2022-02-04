Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.28% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

