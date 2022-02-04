Eckoh (LON:ECK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 88 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON ECK opened at GBX 42 ($0.56) on Tuesday. Eckoh has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £122.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.54.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of Eckoh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($30,250.07).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

