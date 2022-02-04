Edgeless Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $12.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00108702 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

