eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 18,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

