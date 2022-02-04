Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELMS. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

