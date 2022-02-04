Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Shares Down 4.1%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62. 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EOPSF)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. develops and produces products incorporating advanced electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. Its products are developed through internal research and development programs based on its core technologies in software, lasers, electronics, optics, gimbals, telescopes and beam directors, optical coatings and precision mechanisms.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.