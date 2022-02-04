Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the game software company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of EA opened at $137.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $403,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

