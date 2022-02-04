Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.