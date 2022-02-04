Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ESRT opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -178.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 854.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 134,146 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.