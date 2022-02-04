Enbridge (ENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$54.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$110.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.42. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.98 and a 1-year high of C$54.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.37.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

