Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Endesa from €21.00 ($23.60) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of ELEZY stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Endesa has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

