Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.85 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €10.85 ($12.19) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.11 ($10.23).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

