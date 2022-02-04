Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of EFX stock traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$7.49. The company had a trading volume of 188,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.21. The firm has a market cap of C$671.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.