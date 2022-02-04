Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.
Shares of ENVA traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.10. 19,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. Enova International has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $44.43.
In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $778,919. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
