Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Shares of ENVA traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.10. 19,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. Enova International has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $778,919. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enova International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Enova International worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

