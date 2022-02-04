Ensemble Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. BlackLine accounts for 2.2% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of BlackLine worth $27,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in BlackLine by 3.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,386. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $648,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,781. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

