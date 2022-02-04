Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $156,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,608. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.64. The stock has a market cap of $232.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

