Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 164,964 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,967,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 164,964 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $183,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

NYSE:F traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,055,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.